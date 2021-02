Decatur’s first photographers topic of conservation district presentations

DECATUR — The first photographers to call Decatur home will be discussed during an event Sunday, Feb. 21, at Rock Springs Nature Center.

Led by Brent Wielt, the district’s historic sites manager, the event will be conducted in-person beginning at 2 p.m. A virtual presentation will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, via Zoom.

Register for the free events online no later than noon the day prior at MaconCountyConservation.org.

For more information call (217) 423-7708

