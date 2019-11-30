50,000 deer taken in first weekend in Illinois, 15% drop
50,000 deer taken in first weekend in Illinois, 15% drop

SPRINGFIELD — State officials say hunters in Illinois took a total of 50,173 deer during the first weekend of the firearm season Nov. 22-24.

The preliminary total reflects a 15% drop in the number of deer harvested compared with the first weekend in 2018.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says that the seven-day firearm season will conclude Dec. 5-8.

But IDNR notes that there are other hunting opportunities under way or approaching. They include archery hunting and hunting with muzzleloaders, late-winter antlerless-only deer hunting and Chronic Wasting Disease hunting in certain counties.

