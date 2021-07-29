DECATUR — The public is invited to attend a reception for St. Louis-area fiber artists Lisa Hinrichs and Suzy Farren in the Anne Lloyd Gallery at the Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. in downtown Decatur. during the First Friday Gallery Walk in downtown Decatur on Friday, Aug. 6, 5-7:30 p.m.

Hinrichs and Farren will give a talk at 6 p.m. and also do a live fiber arts demonstration. Pieces will be available for sale.

The event is open free to the public.

First Friday Gallery Walk includes three downtown galleries:

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY: 125 N. Water St.

Fragments: Fiber Artists Lisa Hinrichs and Suzy Farren

Music provided by Manley Mallard on guitar

One-night pop-up shop

BLUE CONNECTION: 117 N. Water St.

Summer 2021 Crowder Artist-in-Residence Shannon Cook

GALLERY 510: 160 E. Main St.

Exhibiting oil painter Nicole Christison, with artist's talk at 6:30 p.m.

This program is funded in part by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency. For more information, visit www.decaturarts.org, call 217-423-3189, or email arts4all@decaturarts.org

