Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SHELBYVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville and Friends of Lake Shelbyville are hosting a free fishing tournament for children 12 and under on Saturday, June 3, at Opossum Pond.

The pond is located near the entrance to the Opossum Creek Recreation Area.

Participants must pre-register by calling (217) 774-3951 ext. 2, or email lakeshelbyville@usace.army.mil.

Check in begins at 8 a.m. for the age 6 and under category, and participants will fish from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Check in begins at 8:45 a.m. for the age 7-9 and 10-12 category, and participants will fish from 9:15 to 10 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for biggest fish, smallest fish, and most fish in each age division.

All participants are required to bring and wear a life jacket. Fishing equipment (including tackle and bait) is not provided, and children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

GALLERY: Lake Shelbyville through the years History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back Lake Shelbyville Lake Shelbyville Eagle Creek 071418-mat-nws-dec-eagle-creek-photo2 Houseboats1 Houseboats 2 Houseboats 07/02/18 (7) Getaway Guide 2018 - Lake Shelbyville 04/26/18 (4) Getaway Guide 2018 - Lake Shelbyville 04/26/18 (7)