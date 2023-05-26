Gift this article
SHELBYVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville and Friends of Lake Shelbyville are hosting a free fishing tournament for children 12 and under on Saturday, June 3, at Opossum Pond.
The pond is located near the entrance to the Opossum Creek Recreation Area.
Participants must pre-register by calling (217) 774-3951 ext. 2, or email
lakeshelbyville@usace.army.mil.
Check in begins at 8 a.m. for the age 6 and under category, and participants will fish from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Check in begins at 8:45 a.m. for the age 7-9 and 10-12 category, and participants will fish from 9:15 to 10 a.m.
Prizes will be awarded for biggest fish, smallest fish, and most fish in each age division.
All participants are required to bring and wear a life jacket. Fishing equipment (including tackle and bait) is not provided, and children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
GALLERY: Lake Shelbyville through the years
History Corner: A Look Back
1975: Lake Shelbyville began to look a bit like summer with fishers and wanderers to the shores and campgrounds.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1990: Bethany Fire Protection Unit member Ed Dixon, standing in boat, waits along shore before heading out into Lake Shelbyville to resume search for a body.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1986: Erik Shambo, center, tries on a helicopter pilot's helmet that has night-vision goggles. Assisting him are John, left and Jason Shambo at Lake Shelbyville Armed Forces Day.
H&R file photo
Lake Shelbyville
Shelby/Moultrie counties, IL
KEVIN KILHOFFER, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Eagle Creek
Eagle Creek State Park on Lake Shelbyville is shown in July.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
071418-mat-nws-dec-eagle-creek-photo2
Eagle Creek State Park is located on Lake Shelbyville near Findlay.
CLAY JACKSON, LEE NEWS SERVICE
Houseboats1
Craig Kowalski poses for a photo with his houseboat, Love N Life, at Lithia Springs Marina at Lake Shelbyville on Monday. Kowalski and his wife, Crystal, are part of a community of house boaters who have found home away from home on the lake.
KEVIN KILHOFFER, HERALD & REVIEW NEWS SERVICE
Houseboats 2
Houseboats float on the water at Lithia Springs Marina at Lake Shelbyville on Monday. Gail Ritter, who has had a houseboat on the lake since 2000, said the marina is a seasonal home to a community of boaters.
KEVIN KILHOFFER, HERALD & REVIEW NEWS SERVICE
Houseboats 07/02/18 (7)
The controls are shown on the upper level Craig Kowalski's houseboat at Lithia Springs Marina at Lake Shelbyville on Monday.
KEVIN KILHOFFER, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Getaway Guide 2018 - Lake Shelbyville 04/26/18 (4)
The Visitor's Center at Lake Shelbyville is located by the dam in Shelbyville.
KEVIN KILHOFFER, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Getaway Guide 2018 - Lake Shelbyville 04/26/18 (7)
A view of Lake Shelbyville from the Visitor's Center is enhanced by this deck area.
KEVIN KILHOFFER, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
