Forsyth's Coziahr Harley-Davidson accepting toys with help from Grinch

santa 2 120421.JPG

Santa and the Grinch waves to the crowd during the annual Decatur Christmas Parade on Saturday down Franklin Street.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

Crowds line downtown Decatur streets for annual holiday parade. 

FORSYTH — Coziahr Harley-Davidson is accepting new toys to benefit the local Toys for Tots campaign.

Organizers will host a special event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, with the help of the Harley Grinch.

Watch now: Christmas parade cheers downtown Decatur

Toys can be dropped of at the Harley-Davidson dealership at 150 W. Marion Ave., Forsyth. Those who drop off a toy can have their picture take with the Harley Grinch.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CoziahrHD.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

