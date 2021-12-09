Forsyth's Coziahr Harley-Davidson accepting toys with help from Grinch

FORSYTH — Coziahr Harley-Davidson is accepting new toys to benefit the local Toys for Tots campaign.
Organizers will host a special event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, with the help of the Harley Grinch.
Toys can be dropped of at the Harley-Davidson dealership at 150 W. Marion Ave., Forsyth. Those who drop off a toy can have their picture take with the Harley Grinch.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CoziahrHD.
