Free hunter safety class offered at Rock Springs Nature Center

DECATUR —  A free hunter safety class at Rock Springs Nature Center will educate participants on hunter ethics, rules and equipment.

The class will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the nature center, 3939 Nearing Lane. Students must attend both days and pass a written test in order to receive certification.

The course satisfies the state's requirement for hunters to complete a safety course. Participants must pre-register at MaconCountyConservation.org.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

