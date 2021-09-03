Free Mid-Day MUSIC Mini-Concert at Madden Arts Center

DECATUR — Decatur Area Arts Council will be hosting along with Millikin University School of Music an exciting series of free mid-day musical mini-concerts at the Madden Arts Center in downtown at the Kaeuper Hall.
They will be held Wednesday afternoons from 12:15 - 12:45.
- "I'm Glad I'm Not a Tenor" - Featuring Troy Castle accompanied by Pei-I Wang on piano.
Wednesday, Sept 22
- "Bach and Friends" - Featuring violinist Ion-Alexandru Malaimare.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
For more information visit www.decaturarts.org.