 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Free Mid-Day MUSIC Mini-Concert at Madden Arts Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur Area Arts Council will be hosting along with Millikin University School of Music an exciting series of free mid-day musical mini-concerts at the Madden Arts Center in downtown at the Kaeuper Hall.

They will be held Wednesday afternoons from 12:15 - 12:45.

  • "I'm Glad I'm Not a Tenor" - Featuring Troy Castle accompanied by Pei-I Wang on piano.
    Wednesday, Sept 22
  • "Bach and Friends" - Featuring violinist Ion-Alexandru Malaimare.
    Wednesday, Oct. 27

For more information visit www.decaturarts.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News