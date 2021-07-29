 Skip to main content
'Game of Cups' tournament on tap

DECATUR — "Game of Cups" is a fundraising event to benefit the Decatur Area Arts Council and the Decatur Parks Foundation Aug. 5, 12 and 19. 

A multi-week competition for teams of two in relay-style races designed around Solo Cup-inspired games. Winners in the qualifying rounds meet i the finals at the Devon on Tap: Decatur Craft Beer & Music Festival on Aug. 28. Prize is season passes to the 2022 Devon Amphitheater season.

Sites are Door 4 Brewing (Aug. 5), Golden Fox Brewing (Aug. 12) and Decatur Brew Works (Aug. 19). Registration is required.

For information call 217-423-3189

