“Hopefully it promotes a sense of community and engagement,” Gerhard said.
Along with a parking lot, updated plans for amenities include an expanded playground for children ages 5 to 12 years. A separate playground would be designed for children under 5 years old. Traditional basketball courts, one of the most popular areas in other Decatur parks, will be updated. A junior-sized basketball court will be farther from the standard courts.
“We made sure to put some distance between these,” Gerhard said.
An Interactive Ball Wall, for participants to play various games using a ball, is on the park district’s wish list. “Any ball can be thrown at this,” Gerhard said.
For the grownups, a walking trail, chess/checker tables and adult swings have been added to the plans.
“Grandparents can have their kids in the playground, they can even walk the trail and use some of the adult amenities here,” Gerhard said.
Although the recreational equipment is still being discussed, safety features will be mandatory, including lights and security cameras.
