DECATUR — After six months in the planning stages, the revitalization of Garfield Park continues.

Clay Gerhard, Decatur Park District executive director, addressed the updates of Garfield Park during Wednesday’s board meeting.

The goal is to begin the first phase by the fall, he said.

The park district will refurbish each area as the funds become available, the director said.

Grants and the City of Decatur have provided a portion of the money needed for the next steps.

“Most of that will probably go towards a playground,” Gerhard said. “Then we will start doing the building rehab and work our way out.”

The next step will be to present the playground’s plans to the engineers. Pricing and contractor availability will be part of the process as well, the executive director said.

Community responses have been studied.

“We just talked about what residents wanted to see in the new, redesigned park,” Gerhard said.

The current space for the park, located near the west side of Grand Avenue, is larger than is needed, Gerhard said.

“Garfield Park was very spread out,” he said. “It was hard for parents to keep an eye on their kids if they were in the pavilion.”

With added structures, including another pavilion and shaded structures, families would be able to gather together.

“Hopefully it promotes a sense of community and engagement,” Gerhard said.

Along with a parking lot, updated plans for amenities include an expanded playground for children ages 5 to 12 years. A separate playground would be designed for children under 5 years old. Traditional basketball courts, one of the most popular areas in other Decatur parks, will be updated. A junior-sized basketball court will be farther from the standard courts.

“We made sure to put some distance between these,” Gerhard said.

An Interactive Ball Wall, for participants to play various games using a ball, is on the park district’s wish list. “Any ball can be thrown at this,” Gerhard said.

For the grownups, a walking trail, chess/checker tables and adult swings have been added to the plans.

“Grandparents can have their kids in the playground, they can even walk the trail and use some of the adult amenities here,” Gerhard said.

Although the recreational equipment is still being discussed, safety features will be mandatory, including lights and security cameras.

