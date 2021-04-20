 Skip to main content
Groundbreaking set for Mount Zion splash pad project
Groundbreaking set for Mount Zion splash pad project

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Parks and Recreation Commission will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Fletcher Park Splash Pad at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, in Fletcher Park.

The 24-acre park is located near Mount Zion Intermediate School and Mount Zion High School.

The new addition, which has been in the works for several years, will enhance the park which already includes a paved walking path, fishing pond, playground, tennis courts, amphitheater and pavilions.

The splash pad, a family-friendly recreation area for water play that has little or no standing water, is funded by an Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant, private donations and capital improvement funds.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

