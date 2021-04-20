 Skip to main content
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital to celebrate Earth Day
DECATUR — HSHS St. Mary's Hospital will celebrate Earth Day with a special prayer service at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22, on the hospital campus near the new HSHS Medical Group Multi-Specialty Clinic, 1730 E. Lake Shore Drive, Decatur.

The event will also include the planting of a Japanese maple tree near the site. As part of the service, spiritual care minister, Joe Allen, will bless the newly planted tree.

Those attending will receive vegetable and flower seed packets as well as a sustainability tip sheet.

For more information, visit stmarysdecatur.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

