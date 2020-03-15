Illinois' state parks and wildlife centers close due to COVID-19
PEORIA — The latest causality of the COVID-19 pandemic are Illinois' state parks and wildlife areas which were ordered closed on Sunday.

"To further prevent the spread of COVID-19, and in accordance with the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation issued on March 9, 2020, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (Sunday) announced the closure of all state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas, and historic sites as well as the cancellation of upcoming scheduled events," the department announced in a news release late Sunday evening.

The IDNR said they would work with the governor's office and the state Department of Public Health to see when the facilities can reopen.

All Illinoisans impacted by a cancellation or closure are encouraged to call the IDNR's Parks Administrative Information Line during the week at (217) 782-6752.

