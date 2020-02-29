‘Into the Wild’ lures the unprepared to Alaska wilderness

Author Jon Krakauer, who wrote “Into the Wild," said he is “saddened and horrified” by the deaths of people trying to cross the Teklanika. He's also skeptical building a bridge or moving the bus will solve the problem.

“I really don’t know what can be done or should be done about the unprepared ‘pilgrims’ who get into trouble and perish or need to be rescued," he said in an email to The Associated Press. “I have no objection to removing the bus, or building a bridge to it, if a persuasive argument can be made that doing either of these things would solve the problem. I am skeptical about the wisdom of either of these proposed measures, however.”

McCandless' sister agrees. Carine McCandless believes people will keep trying to reach the site, regardless of what locals decide. She said people send her messages every day from all over the world, identifying with her brother's story, and she understands why people continue to make the trek.

“It is not Chris's story they are following, it is their own, even if they don't realize it at the time," she said. "And as far as the lure of the bus — it's not about the bus, either. If the bus is moved, people will simply erect a memorial in its place and continue to go there.”

