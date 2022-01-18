King sculpture unveiled in front of Decatur non-profit agencies

DECATUR — Baby TALK and Empowerment Opportunity Center unveiled a new sculpture of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. early Tuesday in front of their building located at 355 E. Marietta St. in Decatur.
The bronze sculpture depicts King and two children. It stands at 8-feet-8-inches tall and was commissioned from Littleton Alston, an Omaha, Neb. based artist and Creighton University associate professor of sculpture.
The sculpture was a gift from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation to the non‐profit agencies.
