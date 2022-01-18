 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

King sculpture unveiled in front of Decatur non-profit agencies

  • 0
MLK statue Decatur

A sculpture of Martin Luther King Jr. and two children stands outside the entrance to Baby TALK and the Empowerment Opportunity Center on E. Marietta St., Decatur.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

DECATUR — Baby TALK and Empowerment Opportunity Center unveiled a new sculpture of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. early Tuesday in front of their building located at 355 E. Marietta St. in Decatur.

Watch now: January is Blood Donor Awareness Month

The bronze sculpture depicts King and two children. It stands at 8-feet-8-inches tall and was commissioned from Littleton Alston, an Omaha, Neb. based artist and Creighton University associate professor of sculpture.

Americans must commit to the unfinished work of Martin Luther King Jr., delivering jobs and justice and protecting "the sacred right to vote, a right from which all other rights flow," President Joe Biden said Monday.

The sculpture was a gift from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation to the non‐profit agencies.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News