Lake Decatur to host Crappie USA tournament
Lake Decatur to host Crappie USA tournament

Fish habitats made by Eagle Scout Eli Crockett are placed on Wednesday, July 15, in Lake Decatur.

DECATUR — Lake Decatur will play host to a Crappie USA regional qualifying competition on Saturday, May 8.

Crappie anglers from across the country will compete for a $10,000 payout.

Camp registration opens for Girl Scouts of Central Illinois

The Decatur event is a Region 3 qualifier in the new CUSA regional competition. Participating anglers must be a member of the American Crappie Association. 

Teams may consist of one or two anglers, with a third member allowed if the angler is under the age of 16. Registration is available on the CUSA website at www.crappieusa.com.

Teams can also enter by calling 502-384-5924 or by entering at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar on the night before the tournament begins. 

A late registration and a pre-tournament seminar will be held Friday, May 7, at the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 West US Highway 36, Decatur. Call 217-422-8800 for more information.

Late sign-in is from 5 to 7 p.m. The seminar is open to the public, allowing the community to meet some of the region’s top crappie anglers.

A free Crappie Kids Fishing Rodeo will be held the day of the tournament at the Nelson Park Boat Ramp. An adult must accompany participating children. The event is for children 12 years of age and under.

Registration for the Kids Rodeo is at 8 a.m. with fishing from 9 to 11 a.m. 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

