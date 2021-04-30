Lake Decatur to host Crappie USA tournament

DECATUR — Lake Decatur will play host to a Crappie USA regional qualifying competition on Saturday, May 8.

Crappie anglers from across the country will compete for a $10,000 payout.

The Decatur event is a Region 3 qualifier in the new CUSA regional competition. Participating anglers must be a member of the American Crappie Association.

Teams may consist of one or two anglers, with a third member allowed if the angler is under the age of 16. Registration is available on the CUSA website at www.crappieusa.com.

Teams can also enter by calling 502-384-5924 or by entering at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar on the night before the tournament begins.

A late registration and a pre-tournament seminar will be held Friday, May 7, at the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 West US Highway 36, Decatur. Call 217-422-8800 for more information.

Late sign-in is from 5 to 7 p.m. The seminar is open to the public, allowing the community to meet some of the region’s top crappie anglers.