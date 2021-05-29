Lake Decatur to open boat gas station

DECATUR — The City of Decatur will begin selling gas to Lake Decatur boaters on June 1 at the lake office next to the Nelson Park boat ramps.
The fuel is regular unleaded gasoline without ethanol additives. Payment must be by major credit card only. Cash and checks will not be accepted. Lake patrol staff will dispense the gas and customers may occasionally have to wait until higher-priority lake patrol tasks have been taken care of.
Gas will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays through Labor Day weekend.
Boat gas is no longer available near the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
