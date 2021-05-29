Lake Decatur to open boat gas station

DECATUR — The City of Decatur will begin selling gas to Lake Decatur boaters on June 1 at the lake office next to the Nelson Park boat ramps.

The fuel is regular unleaded gasoline without ethanol additives. Payment must be by major credit card only. Cash and checks will not be accepted. Lake patrol staff will dispense the gas and customers may occasionally have to wait until higher-priority lake patrol tasks have been taken care of.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Gas will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays through Labor Day weekend.

Boat gas is no longer available near the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.