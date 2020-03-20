Lake Shelbyville announces preventative COVID-19 closures

LAKE SHELBYVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District will close all visitor centers, museums, beaches and project offices to the public while day use areas and boat ramps will remain open and available.

First-come, first-serve campsites will not be available after Thursday, March 19.

Further, reservations scheduled between March 20 and April 3 are cancelled. Refunds will be provided through Recreation One-Stop (1-877-444-6777 or recreation.gov). Unopened USACE campgrounds will have an indefinite delay in their previously advertised seasonal openings. All other events, including USACE-sponsored events, interpretive programs, fishing tournaments, lock-and-dam tours and site visits scheduled through April 3 are now cancelled.

The USACE regrets any inconvenience caused by these closures. The USACE must keep the safety and health of all visitors as well as its employees as our priority. These preventative moves allow the USACE to continue to best deliver its other critical services uninterrupted at this time.

Additional information on modifications, closures or other restrictions related to USACE Project Areas will be announced as soon as possible.

