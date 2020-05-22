Lake Shelbyville reeling in tournaments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While other downstate lakes were not allowing fishing tournaments, Lake Shelbyville has been reeling them in.

Jeremy Logan of the US Army Corps of Engineers said they have had five or six tournaments. The first one was May 9.

"We had USA Bass and the others have been smaller local club tournaments," Logan said. "We are getting quite a few planned and have had several call just in the last couple of days. We are proceeding."

Logan said that they got the O.K. from the St. Louis District of the US Army Corps of Engineers.

"They left it up to each host lake to decide," Logan said. "The tournament have to get a federal and a state permit. We ask them to practice social distancing and CDC guidelines. They all have had their own plans."

The Illini Team Trail Bass Tournaments, that began on Lake Shelbyville 20 years ago, will be back on Sunday, May 31.

According to Sean Viernum the tour owner, they faced some challenges this year. The first obstacle was that the State of Illinois was going to require the tour give up 10% of their profits as a fee for being located at Eagle Creek State Park Boat Ramp on state ground.