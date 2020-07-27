Macon County Conservation District accepting hunting applications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Hunting applications are being accepted by the Macon County Conservation District.

Applications for one-day hunts at Upland Game Management Area in the Friends Creek Conservation Area must be sent by Sept. 25. The area will be open for hunting on Nov. 7, 8, 11, 14, 18, 25, 28; Dec. 2, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31; and Jan. 3.

Hunters can apply by sending an envelope to Upland Game Hunt, Macon County Conservation District, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur, Illinois, 62521. Applications must include a self-addressed envelope and a letter with the applicant's name, phone number, photocopy of a valid 2020 Illinois hunting license and habitat stamp. For hunters under 16, include a hunter safety certificate number.

Applications must include three dates you wish to apply for, ranked first choice through third choice. If drawn, each successful applicant will be assigned one date.

Names will be drawn to fill available hunting dates and participants will be notified the status of their application. Each participant may bring up to three hunting partners.