Macon County Conservation District announces new executive director

DECATUR — Jerry Culp is the new executive director of the Macon County Conservation District.

“His years of experience in management of natural resources combined with his vision for this district’s future causes us to be very excited for the future of the Macon County Conservation District,” said board president Karen Schneller.

Culp has 25 years of experience in natural resources. He has been involved with the acquisition and improvement of over 10,000 acres of land and holds a degree in landscape architecture from Iowa State University and a geographic information science certificate from Ferris State University. He's originally from Oswego, a western suburb of Chicago.

He first worked for a landscape architecture firm after college, then moved on to working for various park districts, but when the opportunity came to work for a conservation district, he said, he couldn't pass it up.

"Conservation is something I enjoy more," he said.

Culp's wife, Jackie, works in the retail field and both children -- son, Jake, and daughter, Maggie -- are in college. Both also play hockey for their respective colleges, and coaching and playing hockey is one of Culp's favorite leisure activities. He also enjoys hunting, woodworking and boating.

He began work at the conservation district on June 21 and said he's looking forward to learning more about the many projects and events at Rock Springs.

"It seems like a busy place and lots of people coming here, and that's wonderful," he said.

Culp will be the conservation district’s sixth executive director since its creation in 1966. He follows Richie Wolf, who served as executive director from October 2019 to April 2021. Wolf died in April at the age of 46.

