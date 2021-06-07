Macon County Fair Board: 'It was a good fair'

DECATUR — After the Macon County Fair was taken away last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fairgoers were not going to let another opportunity for an authentic corn dog slip by them again.

“People wanted to get out and go and do things,” said Carl Hamilton. “Everybody seemed to have a good time.”

The five-day fair ended Sunday night after a successful first year back, according to fair organizers.

Gordon Moore, president of Macon County Fair board, was pleased with this year’s turnout. “It was a good fair,” he said. “The crowds were good.”

According to fair organizers the vendors were happy as well. “Even in the middle of the week,” Moore said.

Along with the popular grandstand attractions, which included a rodeo, tractor pulls and the demolition derby, the lure to the festival included local bands, carnival rides and fair foods. “And no exotic foods,” Moore said. “It was all great.”

Organizers admit taking a break last year because of the pandemic may have helped the fair’s attendance.

However, Hamilton does not credit the global pandemic for the popularity of the 2021 Macon County Fair. “Overall I think it was a significant improvement over previous years,” he said. “Hopefully that is the beginning of a new trend upward.”

Hamilton has brought his antique John Deere tractors from Latham to the county fair every year. “I’ve been coming to county fairs since about 1964,” he said.

He visited with fairgoers in the east side farm building every night of the festival and watched the large crowds walk around the fairgrounds with arms full of carnival prizes and fair food. The sight was reminiscent of fairs from 20 years ago, Hamilton said.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Years ago the fair was really a busy place, because they had livestock and all kinds of 4-H projects,” he said. “People that were participating would come in and their families and friends.”

Entertainment and rides were also an attraction for the community as well as the participants. “The county fair was really a hopping place,” Hamilton said. “In the earlier years just preceding COVID, the attendance of the fair dropped down to where it was really pretty poor.”

The revenue provides much of the funds for the next year’s fair. “That doesn’t allow them to spend money to bring in acts or something like that that would help draw people in,” Hamilton said about the lack of profits.

According to Carolyn Ridenour, president of Creative Media Services, this year’s sales goal was passed by the second day of the festival.

“They are extremely happy,” she said about organizers and vendors. “They all want to come back next year.”

The weather was ideal for the fair, which motivated attendance, according to Ridenour. “We sold out at the demolition derby and the rodeo was pretty darn close,” she said. “It was very successful.”

The board president said they may know by next week how financially successful the 2021 fair was.

“We’ll sit down and see what we’ve learned from this year, ”Moore said. “We’re checking out our options.”

PHOTOS: Decatur Trail Riders Horse Show during the 165th Macon County Fair

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.