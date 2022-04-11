Macon County seniors invited to compete in Decatur Senior Olympics

DECATUR — The Decatur Senior Olympics will take place April 16 through 22.

Men and women ages 50 years and older are invited to compete in one or more events. Activities will include pickleball, table tennis, mini golf, free-throw shooting, bowling, rope skipping, golf and track. Locations vary for each event.

Fees are $10 for one sport or $20 for two or more sports. Registration forms are available at Decatur Indoor Sports Center, at 1295 W. Wood St., the Scovill Activity Center, 3909 W. Main St., or on the Decatur Park District website at www.decatur-parks.org.

Awards and closing ceremonies will be at 1 p.m. April 22 at the Scovill Activity Center. All participants will receive an event T-shirt.

For more information, call 217-429-7750.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

