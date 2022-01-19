Macon Speedway Race Car Show returns to Hickory Point Mall after two-year absence

MACON — Although the 1/5-dirt oval at Macon Speedway is frozen currently, the buildup to the 2022 dirt track season is starting to heat up with a host of events coming up before opening night on Saturday, April 9.

After a two-year absence, the race cars that are usually speeding around the track will be parked on display at Hickory Point Mall, from Friday to Sunday, March 4-6.

"We haven't had a car show in two years because of the COVID shutdown and we figured we would bring it back this year," Macon Speedway operations manager Adam Mackey said. "We are excited to get the month of March started with the car show and displaying some of the cars that the drivers get looking nice in the winter. We then hit the racetrack a few weeks later and beat them up a little bit."

The car show is free to the public and open to any regular competitors who race at Macon Speedway or Lincoln Speedway, as well as those from traveling series that compete at either of the tracks. Track Enterprises, which operates the Macon and Lincoln tracks, will also have a booth set up handing out information, including 2022 pocket racing schedules.

While the final 2022 schedule is being hammered out, the major races are set. Test and tune events will begin March 26 and continue April 2 at Macon Speedway, ahead of the 77th season kickoff on April 9. The top races schedule includes the Lucas Oil Late Models 100 (April 30), POWERi Midget and Micro Speedweek (June 25), Herald & Review 100 (July 7), Diane Bennett Memorial (Aug. 6), and KERBYSTRONG Night (Sept. 17).

The Lucas Oil event and Lincoln Speedway's Castrol FloRacing Night in America (May 12) will break records for both speedways.

"After opening night, Macon will have the Lucas Oil late models with the largest paying events in Macon Track history, which is at $12,000 right now," Mackey said. "At Lincoln, the super late model event is $22,022 to win. Those two events are the biggest paying events at both tracks in history."

Mackey was recently the recipient of the 2021 DIRTcar Promotor of the Year Award for the work he and his staff put in to have Lincoln and Macon Speedways running each Friday and Saturday night during the season.

"It's a big deal for the race tracks because we have great racers and a great staff that have been here for a long time, especially with Macon," Mackey said. "With the work we have been able to do at Lincoln over the last several years, it is an accomplishment for the race tracks."

Mackey and Macon Speedway co-owner Bob Sargent will be handing out awards themselves Friday at the annual awards banquet at the Decatur Conference Center.

Macon Speedway champions from the 2021 season including Williamsville's Colby Sheppard (pro late models), Springfield's Guy Taylor (modified and street stocks), Smithton's Kyle Helmick (pro modified), Jim Farley III (sportsman), Chatham's Allan Harris (hornets) and Springfield's Daryn Stark (micros) will be honored.

The Midwest Big Ten Series action returned last season after one year off due to COVID. Springfield's Jake Little took the super late model championship. Jose Parga raced to the pro late model title and Argenta's Nick Macklin won his first Midwest Big Ten street stock championship.

"The banquet honors our top competitors that race on a weekly basis and finished high in the points. Our champions from Lincoln, Macon and the Big Ten Series will be there," Mackey said. "We also have some fans that buy a banquet ticket and have a good night and spend some time with the racers."

Cost to attend the banquet is $25 per person. A block of hotel rooms is also available for any guests wishing to stay overnight following the awards ceremony. Reservations for rooms must be made directly through the hotel.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for cocktail hour, dinner will be served at 7 p.m. and awards will be handed out at 8 p.m.

Despite the challenges brought by COVID, Mackey said the past two seasons have been strong ones for the tracks.

"Last year we had another great season. These last two seasons during the pandemic have been good. We've had great car counts and the crowd numbers have been up," Mackey said. "We had some weather issues at Macon last year and we were rained out seven times and that hurt us. At Lincoln, we only had one rain out, so it was a good year there. We are looking forward to doing it again this year."

Upcoming events Sat. 1/22 – Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, & Big 10 Series Awards Banquet at the Decatur Conference Center Fri.-Sun. 3/4-3/6 – Hickory Point Mall Race Car Show Sat. 3/26 – Macon Speedway Test & Tune, noon to 4 p.m. Sun. 3/27 – Lincoln Speedway Test & Tune, noon to 4 p.m. Sat. 4/2 – Macon Speedway Test & Tune, noon to 4 p.m. Sun. 4/3 – Lincoln Speedway Test & Tune, noon to 4 p.m. Fri. 4/8 – Lincoln Speedway Season Opener Sat. 4/9 – Macon Speedway Season Opener

