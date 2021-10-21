 Skip to main content
Millikin University to host 'Boo at MU' Oct. 31

DECATUR — Boo at MU! will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in the University Commons Parking Lot on the Millikin University campus, 1184 W. Main St., Decatur.

The first 50 visitors will receive gift bags. A costume contest will be held at 3 p.m.

The community is invited to the free event, hosted by the Millikin University's Office of Campus Life. Masks are required indoors for all participants.

"Trunk or treat" giveaways will be available as well as music, candy, prizes and other activities during the family-friendly event.

For more information about Boo at MU!, contact the Millikin Office of Campus Life at campuslife@millikin.edu or call 217-424-6395.

