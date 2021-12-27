NEWSMAKERS 2021: Decatur says good-bye to two popular community events

DECATUR — This year marked the official end of two events that became part of the fabric of the community, Decatur Celebration and the WSOY Community Food Drive.

With bankruptcy struggles looming over the Decatur Celebration and the cancellation of the 2020 festival due to COVID-19 restrictions, the board disbanded and announced in June the 34-year run of the annual street festival had officially come to an end.

During that time, the street festival played host to a variety of popular music acts, street performers, crafts and food, lots of food.

A bankruptcy case continues, seeking to identify any available assets to offset any pending debts.

The lawyer working to wind up the Celebration's affairs indicated in a Nov. 1 filing that he is looking into complaints of “potential malfeasance” by former officers of the annual street festival.

Bankruptcy trustee Jeffrey D. Richardson makes no mention in the court filing of any specific people or any specific accusations of wrongdoing.

Writing what Richardson describes as his first annual report, he says: “There are some issues and I have received complaints of potential malfeasance by former officers which I will investigate to the best of my ability given the limited resources that are likely in this case.”

Several established and new groups and organizations have stepped up to fill the Celebration’s void a source of entertainment and funding for local not-for-profits and organizations.

One of those groups is 5 Kings.org. The organization was created by the five Decatur Celebration kings to raise funds for various agencies. They host poker runs, patio parties and holiday fundraisers.

“All of our proceeds go back into the community,” said Nichole Garner, an organization member.

Other activities reminiscent of the Celebration include concerts at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, one-of-a-kind art exhibits from the Decatur Area Arts Council, fundraising activities through various community events, and an uptick in food trucks.

In a surprise move, organizers of the WSOY Community Food Drive announced it was ending its 20-year run of meeting the food needs of local pantries.

“All I can say is I’m so grateful,” food drive co-founder Kevin Breheny said after the announcement. “We’ve taken care of our own in this community from the bottom up, from the top down and from the sideways in ... We should be very proud of this community.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, the food drive shifted from a food collection event, to collecting cash that would be distributed to the local agencies to purchase food they need, when they need it, and at discounted costs. Organizations who benefited from the event include the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities food pantry, Good Samaritan Inn, Northeast Community Fund, Reasonable Services food pantry, Blue Mound food pantry, Crossing Healthcare Prescription Garden program, Mount Zion food pantry, Big Blue Backpacks program, AMELCA food pantry, Helping Hands food pantry and God’s Shelter of Love.

A $1 million donation from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, as well as large donations from ADM, The Andreas Foundation, and other community partners will ease the blow to the local organizations.

“When we were able to get the gift from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, it gave us a way to do it without leaving the pantries in a lurch,” said co-founder Brian Byers. “They have the equivalent of three years’ worth of cash prizes to be able to get them through to the next thing.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

