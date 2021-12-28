NEWSMAKERS 2021: New Decatur Park District director reflects on a year of change

DECATUR — Decatur Park District Executive Director Clay Gerhard admitted he was nervous this time last year.

“As we started to come out of COVID this spring, we didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “Things opened up at the last minute.”

Although they continue to take precautions, the park district staff is happy with the past year and look forward to the future, which includes new leadership.

Gerhard was chosen to fill the shoes of Bill Clevenger, who retired this year as executive director of the park district after 33 years at the helm

The much anticipated Splash Cove in the Overlook Adventure Park opened with crowds bigger than expected. The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater staff were ready to welcome audiences back just in time for the concert season. And other park facilities were popular destination spots as well. “It was nice to see the community embrace the new facilities and come back to our existing facilities,” Gerhard said.

The park district expected approximately 350 Splash Cove visitors a day, according to Gerhard. “In reality, we had, most of the time, 800 to 900 a day,” he said. “That was a nice benefit.”

The Devon had a second Grand Opening after taking a year off in 2020. The lineup of acts consisted of classic rock bands such as Three Dog Night, R&B artist Ginuwine, country act Oak Ridge Boys and actor Kevin Costner and his band Modern West.

The anxiety continues to ease a bit for 2022.

According to Gerhard, the park district has been working daily on summer activities, events and acts for the future. “Staff are making preparations for opening all of their facilities,” he said.

Although few shows have been announced, season tickets are already available for the lawn and pit areas of the Devon Amphitheater. Information is available by calling the park district at 217-422-5911 or visit etix.com.

“I think it’s shaping up to be another great season,” Gerhard said about the upcoming shows.

The park district also took time to mark the anniversary of one of its older operations, Decatur Airport.

The Decatur Airport turned 75 years old and it celebrated the milestone with an air show. The two-day event brought hundred of people to the facility and many more looking skyward around it to watch the aerobatic skills of pilots and parachute teams, as well as a mix of old and new flying technology.

Staffing was one of the struggles the park district experienced during the past year. During the summer, approximately 400 additional staff are needed. Like many employers, the park district had a hard time filling entry-level positions. “The whole hiring dynamic has changed or the whole work mentality has changed,” Gerhard said. “We’re going to be kicking off in January or February, starting to put feelers out there.”

Prime jobs include Scovill Zoo, the Devon Amphitheater and Overlook Adventure Park.

“We are a fun place,” Gerhard said. “Most of our jobs involve fun in one way or another.”

