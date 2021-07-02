No new date yet for Arthur Fireworks; other fireworks viewing opportunities available this weekend

"LOTS of questions are being asked about when we are rescheduling the fireworks," organizers posted Thursday on their Facebook page. "Here is what we know for sure: 1- They will NOT be this weekend. The crew that does our fireworks are booked. 2- We are working on details but it takes a village, literally, to pull them off and we need everyone on board. Think trying to plan a vacation for a large amount of people that all have their own schedules. 3- We promise as soon as we have a date set, we will get it posted here. Have a Happy and Safe 4th of July!!"