Paws Off: IDNR reminding locals to leave black bear traveling through Illinois alone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The warning is clear: Leave the black bear currently passing through western Illinois alone.

That’s the message being shared by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources biologists and Conservation Police Officers who have been monitoring the bear since it crossed into Illinois from Wisconsin on June 10.

“It’s a novelty to see a bear in Illinois, and people want to see it for themselves, but they must remember that the outcome for this bear — whether IDNR must step in and take action to protect public safety — is completely dependent on how the public react to it. If the bear is left alone, it can continue its journey safely on its own," said Stefanie Fitzsimons, district wildlife biologist, IDNR.

According to an IDNR posting on its website, the bear has crossed into Iowa and came back into Illinois in southern Rock Island County on June 18. Since then, the bear has traveled through northwestern Illinois mostly unbothered until it passed through northwest Henderson County on Father’s Day weekend, where more than 300 people gathered to view, follow and harass the bear.

It was last seen June 21 headed south toward Stronghurst in southern Henderson County.