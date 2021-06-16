Read the documents: Decatur Celebration files for bankruptcy

DECATUR — Decatur Celebration, Inc. has announced the end of the street festival and that its board has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection.
"We’ve remained transparent about our financial struggles over the last year of this pandemic and our efforts to minimize overhead costs. We have met with local entities with hopes of establishing a mutually beneficial partnership to prolong the longevity of the organization, to no avail. So, it is with a heavy heart, we announce that Decatur Celebration, Inc. has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and thus produced its final street festival, French Fried 5K and Scream Haunted House," the board said in a statement.
Court filings show a hearing is planned on July 21.
The announcement came late Tuesday night after the Herald & Review posted an article addressing questions regarding the 34-year-old street festival's future. In that story, numerous vendors shared frustration about the lack of communication regarding future of the festival and a possible refund of money paid to reserve spots in the 2020 event which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According the the Illinois Attorney General's Office website, "Chapter 7 is appropriate for individuals and businesses of any size. Companies that want to go completely out of business or liquidate should use Chapter 7. This is usually the easiest and fastest way to settle debts."
According to the attorney general's office, in a Chapter 7 case, state law determines which possessions the debtor may keep; and a trustee sells the rest of the assets to pay as many of the debts as possible.
The street festival featured street performers, a hot dog eating contest, craft vendors, wine garden and craft beer, food vendors, and national acts during the first weekend in August.
This story will be updated.
Remember Decatur Celebration 2000? Here's a look back in photos
Remember Decatur Celebration 2000? Here's a look back in photos
That's a wrap
Wrapping up
The fun begins
Centerstage at the celebration
That's a wrap
Taylor Dayne
Taylor Dayne
The Dramatics
Meat carving
Richie Havens
Baseball greats feel at home
Gun lock distribution
Ready for rain
Eddie Money
Ice cream
One-man band show
Rain or shine
Umbrella protection
Rain cancels parade
Dreary weather
Downpour
Scrambler
Mr. Potato Head
The Tokens
Carnival fun
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR