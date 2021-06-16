Read the documents: Decatur Celebration files for bankruptcy

DECATUR — Decatur Celebration, Inc. has announced the end of the street festival and that its board has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection.

"We’ve remained transparent about our financial struggles over the last year of this pandemic and our efforts to minimize overhead costs. We have met with local entities with hopes of establishing a mutually beneficial partnership to prolong the longevity of the organization, to no avail. So, it is with a heavy heart, we announce that Decatur Celebration, Inc. has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and thus produced its final street festival, French Fried 5K and Scream Haunted House," the board said in a statement.

Court filings show a hearing is planned on July 21.

The announcement came late Tuesday night after the Herald & Review posted an article addressing questions regarding the 34-year-old street festival's future. In that story, numerous vendors shared frustration about the lack of communication regarding future of the festival and a possible refund of money paid to reserve spots in the 2020 event which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Numerous attempts by the Herald & Review to identify and contact current board officials were unsuccessful.

According the the Illinois Attorney General's Office website, "Chapter 7 is appropriate for individuals and businesses of any size. Companies that want to go completely out of business or liquidate should use Chapter 7. This is usually the easiest and fastest way to settle debts."

According to the attorney general's office, in a Chapter 7 case, state law determines which possessions the debtor may keep; and a trustee sells the rest of the assets to pay as many of the debts as possible.

The street festival featured street performers, a hot dog eating contest, craft vendors, wine garden and craft beer, food vendors, and national acts during the first weekend in August.

This story will be updated.

