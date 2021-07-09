Registration open for Central Illinois Ride for Respect

DECATUR — Special Olympics Illinois and the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run will host the Ride for Respect season across Illinois.

The Ride for Respect trip will be from Coziahr Harley-Davidson in Forsyth to Andrae's Harley-Davidson in Urbana on Saturday, July 17.

Anyone who drives or rides a two or four-wheel vehicle is invited to Ride for Respect.

Check-in will begin at 10:30 a.m. with onsite activities. Kickstands up and engines start at 11:45 a.m. before the 55-mile route.

Registration is $20 per driver and $10 per passenger. All drivers will receive an exclusive Ride for Respect bandanna.

Participants are encouraged to create an online fundraising page to share #Ride4RespectIL.

