 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Registration open for Central Illinois Ride for Respect

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Special Olympics Illinois and the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run will host the Ride for Respect season across Illinois.

The Ride for Respect trip will be from Coziahr Harley-Davidson in Forsyth to Andrae's Harley-Davidson in Urbana on Saturday, July 17.

Anyone who drives or rides a two or four-wheel vehicle is invited to Ride for Respect.

Despite heat and a pandemic, the Normal Police took to the street to run for the Special Olympics.

Check-in will begin at 10:30 a.m. with onsite activities. Kickstands up and engines start at 11:45 a.m. before the 55-mile route.

Registration is $20 per driver and $10 per passenger. All drivers will receive an exclusive Ride for Respect bandanna.

Adopt a duck for Decatur's Duck Derby

Participants are encouraged to create an online fundraising page to share #Ride4RespectIL.

People are also reading…

PHOTOS: Polar Plunge celebrates its 19th year

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News