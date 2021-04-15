Registration open for Loop Lake Shelbyville Bike Ride

SHELBYVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Friends of Lake Shelbyville are excited to be hosting the Loop Lake Shelbyville bike ride on Saturday, June 12, as the event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

All rides will start from the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center and will include options for a 22 mile, 34 mile, 48 mile or a 65 mile ride. Proceeds for the ride will benefit the Friends of Lake Shelbyville (FOLS). The FOLS provides education, historical interpretation, recreational and environmental improvements at Lake Shelbyville.

Rest stops will be provided every 10-13 miles for riders with water and snacks available. The 22 mile ride will take riders to Findlay and back to the Visitor Center. The 34 mile route will take riders toward Coon Creek and Lone Point Recreation Areas then to Findlay and back to the Visitor Center. The 47 mile and 65 mile routes will loop Lake Shelbyville, ferry across the lake at Lithia Springs and head back to the Visitor Center.

Check-in at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 8 a.m. Riders may start riding after they have checked in.

Participants should plan their route to be back at the Visitor Center no later than 3 p.m..