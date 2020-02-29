Rock Springs Nature Center to offer March mini camps

March mini camps exploring foxes
DECATUR -- Children ages 1-5 and their adult buddy are invited to Rock Springs Nature Center for Mini Camp: Sly Foxes. This camp for ages 1-5 will be offered Wednesday, March 11 and Thursday, March 12 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
We’ll explore the native red fox that live and play in our wooded areas. We’ll examine a replica fox skull and tracks, feel their fur, and make a craft to take home. $6/child. Must pre-register online by noon the day before camp at MaconCountyConservation.org. These camps provide a great opportunity for young ones to learn about nature alongside other children, with the comfort of a loved one nearby.
You have free articles remaining.
Rock Springs Conservation Area is located on the southwestern edge of Decatur. To get to Rock Springs from Decatur, go south on Route 48 and turn west onto Rock Springs Road or go south on Wyckles Road and turn east onto Rock Springs Road. Watch for signs. Plenty of parking is available.
Night Hikes at Griswold Conservation Area
DECATUR -- venture into the darkness during one of several Night Hikes at Griswold Conservation Area this spring. Choose from Saturday, March 7, April 18, and May 23 from 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
During this naturalist-led hike, we’ll use our senses to find our way through the woods. Discover what makes your eyes, ears, and nose work at night. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather. $2 per person. Must pre-register online no later than the morning before the hike at MaconCountyConservation.org.
Griswold Conservation Area is located in Blue Mound, just 20 minutes south of Decatur. To get to Griswold Conservation Area from Decatur, go south on Route 48 for 12 miles, turn right onto Blue Mound Rd. and right onto Meridian Rd. Watch for signs. Plenty of parking is available.