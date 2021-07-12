 Skip to main content
Salvation Army to host community event at Decatur's Overlook Adventure Park

Salvation Army 2020 christmas (copy)

Decatur's Salvation Army displays Red Kettles for the 2020 Christmas campaign.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
DECATUR — The Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County is inviting the community to join them for miniature golf, the ropes course, and ice cream from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, at Overlook Adventure Park in Nelson Park, Decatur.

Adopt a duck for Decatur's Duck Derby

Donations of personal hygiene items and/or a financial donation will b accepted during the event. Red Kettles will be on display for monetary donations. All proceeds will go toward the support of the Salvation Army Men’s Shelter. The event is funded by Daniel Fultz, Thrivent Financial Professional.

For more information, contact the Salvation Army at 217-428-4672, visit the Facebook page at “TSA Decatur” or on Eventbrite at familyfunjuly31.eventbrite.com.

A look back at Decatur's Nelson Park Beach

