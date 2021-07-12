Salvation Army to host community event at Decatur's Overlook Adventure Park

DECATUR — The Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County is inviting the community to join them for miniature golf, the ropes course, and ice cream from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, at Overlook Adventure Park in Nelson Park, Decatur.

Donations of personal hygiene items and/or a financial donation will b accepted during the event. Red Kettles will be on display for monetary donations. All proceeds will go toward the support of the Salvation Army Men’s Shelter. The event is funded by Daniel Fultz, Thrivent Financial Professional.

For more information, contact the Salvation Army at 217-428-4672, visit the Facebook page at “TSA Decatur” or on Eventbrite at familyfunjuly31.eventbrite.com.

A look back at Decatur's Nelson Park Beach

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.