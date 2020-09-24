Shadow: Safe hunting means additional precautions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we fast approach the advent of the 2020-21 archery deer hunting season, my mind ponders over the vast numbers of hunters that are injured or killed each year in a variety of accidents.

That’s a poor way to start what should be a column about a season of fun and accomplishment, but the facts speak for themselves. Every year hunters that leave home with intentions of a fun day in the outdoors and possibly a chance at that big buck of their dreams never return or find themselves severely injured.

The smarter of these hunters have hunted with partners who have rescued them and aided in their recovery. Others have advised family members of their hunting locations and how to find them in the event they don’t return at a specified time. The luckiest are still conscious after the fall or other accident and have a cell phone signal. The cell phone is one of the best insurance policies following that of good safety practices.

Going back to the start of this hunt that could be disastrous, let’s explore what should have been done to avert it happening in the first place.