SHADOW: Stands, blinds, lanes and squirrels

If you haven’t already done so, it’s time to clean out your shooting lanes and spruce up your stands and blinds in anticipation of the upcoming archery deer season. Don’t put this off until the season starts; you’ll just mess up your early season hunting and possibly others also. I found that one of my shooting houses had been overturned and was housing all manner of critters from biting ants to a skunk. This took a lot of rebuilding but better now than during the season. Be sure to replace or check the ratchet straps that hold your ladder stands to the trees. These things deteriorate with time and weather and can snap unexpectedly.

The squirrels had eaten the seat cushion off of one of my stands. Surely the squirrels could find something more tasty than my seat cushion? These times are also good opportunities to have your scouting cameras out and see what’s actually moving around your hunting areas.

I hope you don’t have the problem of having to avoid poison ivy but if you do, this is the time to deal with it. I find that the clearing of the shooting lanes adjacent to stands etc allows more sunlight into these areas and this prompts the growth of poison ivy and other unwanted plants. I found that the ivy had taken advantage of the convenience of the ladder rungs on some stands and was climbing way up the trees. For me, this is a problem. Time to eradicate that stuff.