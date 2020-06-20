SHADOW: Summer brings a buzzing bonanza for top water fishing

This sounds very strange, but the bass is much like a cat in its response to some stimulants. Just as a cat simply can’t resist striking at a piece of string that’s pulled past its resting spot, the bass will strike at a lure that quickly appears in its “strike zone.” This strike may be simply a reflex as in the case of the cat or it may be induced from the protective instinct when close to a bedding area. It may also be a feeding urge in the situation when the bass are chasing schools of baitfish.

One of the beautiful features of a buzz bait is the ability to cover a lot of water in a short time. Since this lure is a "reaction bait," the fish must be aggressive for it to work well. You can simply "show” the lure to more fish in a shorter time than with almost any other lure. The action gets very intense and many fish can be caught in a short time. When bass will hit on top-water baits, such as the buzz bait, it’s simply the most fun you can have with your clothes on.

Buzz baits come in many different shapes and colors and with varying features, but don’t try to “over-think” a buzz bait. Select one that will come through the existing vegetation without getting all congested with moss or whatever. Color is less important than with other lures, but white in clearer water and chartreuse in stained or muddy water is still a good guideline.