SHADOW: Summer brings a buzzing bonanza for top water fishing

I fish for many different species and enjoy every one. However I’ll admit to being an addicted bass angler.
Even when I’m catching crappie, I see a log and think, “There must be a big bass under there,” and if I don’t simply leave my bass rods at home I’ll find myself switching and not having enough crappie to take home.
I like to catch crappie, but I’d rather catch one nice bass than a dozen crappie. However, it sure is nice to have those crappie when they are all fried up with the trimmings. I guess I’ll have to have pizza for supper since I always release the bass to grow bigger in hopes of catching them again.
I suppose this dedication to bass comes from all the years of traveling all over fishing competitive events. Whatever — the time has come for my favorite fishing technique. That’s "top water fishing."
There are many top water baits ranging from plastic frogs and popper baits to spooks and buzz baits. All of these have their place and are fun to use when the situation is right. My favorite at this time of the year is a buzz bait. It is simply the right tool for the job depending on the water conditions and existing vegetation. Just as you wouldn’t use a saw to drive a nail, you don’t need a diving crankbait when the fish are up shallow and aggressive.
Different lures work in dissimilar ways in their abilities to attract or catch bass. Some attract the bass with luring shapes and colors that imitate the preferred food sources. These include plastic worms, jigs that imitate crawfish, and crankbaits that resemble forage fish. Other types rely on the protective or aggressive nature of the bass to elicit a strike.
This sounds very strange, but the bass is much like a cat in its response to some stimulants. Just as a cat simply can’t resist striking at a piece of string that’s pulled past its resting spot, the bass will strike at a lure that quickly appears in its “strike zone.” This strike may be simply a reflex as in the case of the cat or it may be induced from the protective instinct when close to a bedding area. It may also be a feeding urge in the situation when the bass are chasing schools of baitfish.
One of the beautiful features of a buzz bait is the ability to cover a lot of water in a short time. Since this lure is a "reaction bait," the fish must be aggressive for it to work well. You can simply "show” the lure to more fish in a shorter time than with almost any other lure. The action gets very intense and many fish can be caught in a short time. When bass will hit on top-water baits, such as the buzz bait, it’s simply the most fun you can have with your clothes on.
Buzz baits come in many different shapes and colors and with varying features, but don’t try to “over-think” a buzz bait. Select one that will come through the existing vegetation without getting all congested with moss or whatever. Color is less important than with other lures, but white in clearer water and chartreuse in stained or muddy water is still a good guideline.
I sometimes mix up the colors to get the best response. I’ll use a chartreuse trailer on a white bait or vice-versa. Also I have a “thing” about having some red on every bait that I throw. This may just be a confidence thing, but bait-fish flare their gills when panicked, showing a bit of red there-in. That my logic on the red thing.
Some buzz baits are a safety pin type design with the blade on a different arm than the skirt and hook. Others are called “in-line” baits, meaning the blade and skirt/hook are on the same shaft. This “in-line” bait is my favorite. Also, there is almost no end to the blade sizes, materials and colors available. Some prefer metallic blades, and I know some guys who tie the buzz-bait to their radio antenna when traveling to wear it down and cause it to squeak when retrieved. If it works, it works.
The size and number of blades changes the ability to retrieve the lure on top at differing speeds. Normally the bigger blades will stay on top at lower speeds. A bit of an assortment is recommended to see just what the bass want and what works well in the existing vegetation.
Most of the time a slow steady retrieve is best, just keeping the lure on top. But sometimes a very fast retrieve elicits more strikes and you can cover more water. Every day is different. That is one of the fun aspects of bass fishing.
Recently, I visited two of my favorite fishing holes and on one morning I had some exceptional results on an in-line buzz bait. The early morning or cloudy days with a bit of wind are always best for me. I caught so many bass that I lost count but the total was around 30 and I still quit in time to let Rosalie buy my lunch.
I had two eighteen inch momma bass and several shorter ones, all of which I returned to the water as quickly as possible. They will all be bigger the next time, I hope. Anytime you can catch thirty bass in an outing it ain’t a bad day!
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.
