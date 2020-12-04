Shadow: Taking a closer look at the first season's deer harvest

With the first Illinois whitetail deer season behind us and the second season now in progress, let’s look at the harvest numbers and compare them to last season.

There are always contributing factors that affect the harvest numbers and usually a bit of logical diagnosis explains the variations.

Sometimes it’s simply a downturn in the overall herd population that reduces the kill ratios in each county, as we saw a few years ago due to large kills from diseases. Then the population begins to rebound and it all evens out.

At other times, changes in the types of firearms permitted for use in Illinois affects the success numbers. This was probably the case when muzzle-loading rifles and handguns became permitted. It’s probably not that these firearms were more effective, but that the renewed interest caused more hunters to get involved.

Certainly the weather conditions controls the success to some extent; it’s simply not much fun to set out there in a freezing rain.