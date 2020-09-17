Shadow: Taking advantage of vegetation for fishing success

As anglers we many times overlook the small intricacies of the aquatic world that may not seem important to us, but may be very important to the fishery.
We’ve all been to some lake or river and done well only to go back to the same spots and suffer complete defeat. What happened? Probably one of those small, little, details that we overlooked is not now the same as it was when we were successful. Just how does that work? We have to look at these things from the perspective of the fish to understand.
When we start out early in the spring and the ice is just now out, we find fish on north exposures where the sun shines the most and on rocky banks that absorbs the sunlight that helps to bring increases in water temperatures. These small increases in water temps makes very small plants start to function, which causes very small aquatic life to increase and that is what the predator fish are looking for.
It’s simply the food chain again. If you caught fish there one day when the sun was shining and not the next trip, something changed. Probably no sun? Or possibly a change in wind direction causing unsatisfactory conditions for the fish? Keep track of the “variables” and it will soon become apparent that these small details are what makes us successful one day and unsuccessful the next.
As the seasons progress, we start to see emergent and pre-emergent vegetation. Most of the growing, green, vegetation that we find in our lakes provides a positive effect on the fishery. Some of it is better and more advantageous that others. Personally, I have this “thing” about lily pads and Cyprus trees.
The lily pads, as well as most other aquatic vegetation, provide many positive things for the fishery. They provide sanctuary for the small, newly hatched fry so as to perpetuate the species. They provide a food source and ambush points for the larger predator fish. Vegetation provides some shading effect in the intense summer conditions. Insects congregate in and on the vegetation, providing food sources for all. Finally, the green vegetation increases the oxygen levels in those immediate areas.
So we always fish vegetation, right? Wrong! As the season progresses and the vegetation begins to die off, the decaying vegetation consumes the oxygen and everything reverses. I do know of at least one lake where the dying of the aquatic plants eventually becomes stabilized to the point where they no longer consume the oxygen and the fish once again occupy the remaining stems of the decayed plants.
The winter fishing is great among these remaining stems of the plants that were so thick in the summer that they were mostly un-fishable. Point is, try all the variables to see what works each time, but be flexible enough to quit a plan when it doesn’t work.
For the most part, green vegetation is one of the major items that I look for on a new or unknown lake. It is usually a good starting spot and may just be the “hot spot” of the day.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.
