Shadow: Things you simply can't do without on the farm

Growing up the son of a farmer who was the son of a farmer and the grandson of a farmer and so on, I learned early that most things can be fixed. If not, then it was time to replace then anyway.

Most important was not to ever throw away a good piece of baling wire. Most everything could at least be patched up with baling wire. This important farm and ranch product was indispensable in the repair of fences, gates, tractors and implements. It not only worked well back then but it still works today on our meager ranch. The only problem is that most of the hay and straw is tied with baling twine instead of wire.

Now don’t misunderstand, baling twine works quite well for many projects and repairs. It just isn’t quite as versatile as baling wire. For instance, baling wire works much better for the latch on a gate or barn door that does twine. However, twine works better for tying up the top mesh on a net type slow feeder (hay bag). I also used a 300 foot section of baling twine recently to pull electrical wires thru an underground conduit and it worked great. It’s strong and smooth. It’s a good additive for everyone’s tool box.

If you can’t fix it with either of the above products it’s time for some duct tape, JB Quick or super glue. Surely one of these will repair the problem, but if not just throw it away, it’s not repairable!

Rosie and I spent some time riding the trails at Wolf Creek State Park this week while Rosalie was creating a beautiful quilt project. I don’t know how she does that. She takes perfectly good, large pieces of material, cuts them into small intricate sizes and shapes and then puts them all back together. You’d have to put me in a “rubber room” after a few hours of trying to fit those all back together. It sure is pretty when she gets done though.

Rosie and I usually ride the trails just after sunup and this week the baby fawns were out playing and enjoying the morning also. These little guys are not much bigger than a small puppy yet and all covered in spots. The momma would scamper away into the woods leaving the little guys to examine us and decide if we were friend or foe. Usually they would get quite close before also trotting off into the woods. The bucks are now showing some rather impressive racks, still growing of course and velvet covered. It will be some time yet before they reach their full potential.

Having completed our morning ride, it was time to cut down and work up a dying tree in our front yard. Rosalie raised me up high enough to attach a big rope using the tractor loader and a safety cage. Then she applied pressure with the tractor on the opposite end of the rope to ensure where the tree would fall. With her assistance and a little luck it fell right in the right spot.

A few hours later, it was all cleaned up except for the stump. I had a bit of equipment failure but it wasn’t anything that baling wire wouldn’t take care of! Life is good on the Shadow Ranch!

