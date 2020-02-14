Spring bird migration restores color to gray world

The newly arrived birds bring color to the forests and the fields. The orange of orioles and bright red of tanagers can be spotted in the tree tops and the blue grosbeaks and indigo buntings will fill the fields — as well as the edge areas in between.

“The grosbeaks and the indigos, we generally start to see them around the time of the blitz (late April),” Mullison said. “A lot of times they’re not here much before that. Your grosbeaks and orioles and tanagers, that’s about the time they start to come in and can be seen. A few weeks prior to that, they’re not really here. Just a few individuals and they are harder to find.”

And, although the gaudy nature of the new arrivals makes them easy to spot, amateur birders can enhance their chances by taking a few simple steps.

“One thing you can do to see some of the birds is to make a little noise,” Mullison said. “What they’ll do, because they are curious, is to pop up for a second. Even the white-crowned sparrow, which we don’t have during the summer, for a sparrow they are quite colorful.”

And, while Southern Illinois is a wildlife wonderland, not all fields and trees are created equal.