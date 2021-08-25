Stop the Violence Project hosting festival in Decatur

DECATUR — The Stop the Violence Project will host a Neighborhood Festival beginning at 5 p.m. each night this Friday through Sunday at 1442 N. Church St., Decatur.

The event will have boxes of groceries, backpack supplies, and free meals available to visitors.

Pastor Rod Wilson, Pastor Jameson Wheeler, Shemuel Sanders and Apostle Jessie Bates will host the event.

For more information, visit the Stop the Violence Project Facebook page.

