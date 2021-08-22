Sunflowers in full bloom at Rader Family Farms in Normal

NORMAL — It was all sunshine and smiles Sunday at the Rader Family Farms Sunflower Days Festival near Normal.

Families and couples gathered at the farm, located off Ropp Road between White Oak and Raab roads, to take photos amid a large sunflower field that was bristling with bright-yellow petals. Staff stationed classic cars, antique tractors and old-time couches along the paths in the field as photo props.

"These are all things that we use around the farm during our pumpkin season," said farm owner Linda Rader. She said people book professional photographers at the sunflower field, where they memorialize engagements, newborn babies or senior graduation.

Rader said they also hosted a fancy dinner Saturday night, which saw a wonderful turnout.

This is the second sunflower festival that the Rader family has put on. The farm plans to open for the fall season on Sept. 11, where visitors will be drawn in for the farm's pumpkin patch.

"This gave us the opportunity to get people out and not forget about us in the off-season," Rader said, "and it's been very good."

As a farmer, her son Adam Rader said, timing is critical with planning the sunflower festival.

"It's exciting when you plant something that takes three months to mature and you're timing it for a specific weekend," he said. "And when it blooms in time and it looks great, it's rewarding because there are so many variables that could make it not a success."

Adam Rader said one family told him that their farm was their "go-to" spot.

"That just makes my day, because we work so hard to make this event fun and enjoyable," he said.

Bloomington's Melissa Connal returned to the fest on Sunday with her two girls, Gigi and Sophia. She said she went last year, adding she knew they would have "cute photo props."

"The girls love coming here just to see the pretty sunflowers," Connal said.

Tractor rides were offered, and the Gill Street Eatz food truck was on site. McLean County Ag in the Classroom and the Illinois Extension also partnered with the farm for the event.

Amanda Runyan with the Illinois Extension handed out sunflower seed kits, which explained how the plants grow from a seed into a sprout, that later flower and fruit, and then go back to a seed.

"The weather is perfect, and just the beauty of being out here with all the sunflowers is peaceful," said Nancy Smith, of Bloomington, at the fest. She added days like Sunday are just simple blessings.

The festival continues for two more days on Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29. Tickets are $10 for people 14 and up, or $5 for children ages 5 to 14.

