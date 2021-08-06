Through their lens: Herald & Review photographers share their best photos from July Aug 6, 2021 1 hr ago 0 1 of 9 Jane Pan, 6, during swim practice at the Decatur Family YMCA. CLAY JACKSON,HERALD & REVIEW Decatur's Amelia Richards, 2, enjoys an ear of Maddox sweet corn during the Warrensburg Corn Festival. CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Campers have fun on during "Never too small to ball" basketball camp at Decatur Christian School. CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Home Interventionist Datrice Weathers watches Deloni Hyder exercise at the Decatur Family YMCA. CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Bryn Overton, 9, enjoys time with a Yorkshire swine named Buck during the Coles County Fair. CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Bagel Baby Averyana Reyes has fun throwing out candy during the Mattoon Bagelfest parade. CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Don Dagley plays table tennis at the home of Randy Spaugh. CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW Sisters Caroline, left, and Haddie Hussey ride the Magic Dragon in the midway on during the Coles County Fair. CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Three-year-old Braden Bunning, right, watches his dad, Zack, gets his car ready for hot laps before the Herald-Review 100 at the Macon Speedway. CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Related to this story