Video game tournament planned in Decatur

DECATUR —  Meet the Clash of Generation, a video gamers tournament, is being held at Lampstand Presbyterian Church, 655 S. Airport Road, from 10:30 a.m. to midnight on Saturday. 

Admission is $10 at the door. 

Refreshments will be available.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners of the tournament.

Call 217-620-5066 for more information. 

