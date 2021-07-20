Video game tournament planned in Decatur

DECATUR — Meet the Clash of Generation, a video gamers tournament, is being held at Lampstand Presbyterian Church, 655 S. Airport Road, from 10:30 a.m. to midnight on Saturday.

Admission is $10 at the door.

Refreshments will be available.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners of the tournament.

Call 217-620-5066 for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0