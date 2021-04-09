Watch now: 100-year-old Amish schoolhouse moves 9 miles from its Lovington home

ARCOLA — Karen Miller admits she doesn’t like change.
That is why she kept an old Amish schoolhouse on her Lovington property for nearly a decade. “I’m a sentimentalist,” she said. “But I’m excited for what it will do down there.”
The 100-year old building was moved by a tractor and a team of horses on Friday to its new location at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center on Illinois 133 near Arthur.
Miller, 44, purchased the old Amish youth school 10 years ago. Built in 1920, the building needed few repairs when it was placed on her property. “We repaired wooden siding in some spots and a porch was added,” she said. “But this is exactly how it was when I went to school here.”
She had the school building moved from a location two miles west of Arthur. The desks and their content, the coal burning stove, windows, paint and the lessons written on the chalkboard remained intact.
Miller was an eighth-grade student in 1992 learning German in the small schoolhouse. The lessons using the foreign language were necessary for the Amish children ages 14 through 16. “Our church services are conducted in German,” Miller said.
The days were spent learning the language through various lessons and music. When she brought the schoolhouse to her property, Miller had ideas on what to do with the building, including a small shop, a location for preparing and serving lunch box meals, or a historical preservation building. Instead, it sat still on her Lovington property, until now.
“I didn’t want to see it destroyed,” Miller said about the building.
Levi Yoder and Tom Vance are board members of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The group recently purchased the school with plans to incorporate it with 1882 Schrock house and the 1866 Yoder house on the heritage center campus on Illinois Route 133, two miles from Arthur.
“It will be part of the overall historic presentation,” Vance said.
Bernadine Yoder and her late husband Ervin had plans to expand the campus, which began with Ervin’s family home.
“It was his great-great grandfather’s,” Bernadine Yoder said. “That’s history.”
Ervin passed away in December. “He would have just loved this,” Yoder said about the addition of the schoolhouse.
The Yoder house sat empty for nearly 17 years with the hopes of refurbishing it for historical preservation. “It was getting run down,” Bernadine Yoder said. “It was in its old state.”
With the expansion of a water main through Arthur, the home was moved from a location a mile from its final spot. In 2016, the house, along with the Schrock home, began what would be the future heritage center campus. The Yoder workshop was moved a few years later.
The schoolhouse will provide the Amish education aspect to the center. The original desks, stove, shelves and blackboard remained in the building during the move. German lessons and the Amish heritage will be the focus, since it is used throughout the family homes as well as during weddings and church services.
The IAHC members are hopeful the school will be ready for visitors in May.
“The next big project we want to do is a barn raising,” Bernadine Yoder said.
The nine-mile trip for the schoolhouse took approximately two hours. Midway through the trip, four horses took over, moving the school a short distance. Another tractor took it the rest of the way.
After the school arrived at its new location, it was placed on the new foundation. Little will need to be repaired inside, according to Levi Yoder.
“But the outside will need some touching up, like the windows need repaired and put the chimney back,” he said.