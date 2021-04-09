Watch now: 100-year-old Amish schoolhouse moves 9 miles from its Lovington home

With the expansion of a water main through Arthur, the home was moved from a location a mile from its final spot. In 2016, the house, along with the Schrock home, began what would be the future heritage center campus. The Yoder workshop was moved a few years later.

The schoolhouse will provide the Amish education aspect to the center. The original desks, stove, shelves and blackboard remained in the building during the move. German lessons and the Amish heritage will be the focus, since it is used throughout the family homes as well as during weddings and church services.

The IAHC members are hopeful the school will be ready for visitors in May.

“The next big project we want to do is a barn raising,” Bernadine Yoder said.

The nine-mile trip for the schoolhouse took approximately two hours. Midway through the trip, four horses took over, moving the school a short distance. Another tractor took it the rest of the way.

After the school arrived at its new location, it was placed on the new foundation. Little will need to be repaired inside, according to Levi Yoder.