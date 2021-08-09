Watch now: 80-year-old fire truck comes back to life

DECATUR — Once a firefighter, always a firefighter.

Gary Workman retired from the profession in 2018, but continues to have nostalgia for the big red trucks.

An 80-year-old fire truck was handed down to him from his father, Phillip, who was also a firefighter. The senior Workman found the vehicle in Hamilton, Illinois, in 1970. The truck sat idle for the next 15 years, with an occasional parade route through the years. His son wanted to restore the truck, but needed the time.

“I had told myself that when I retired I was going to start on it,” Workman said. “I retired in September of 2018 and started on it that winter.”

Now the bright red, 1933 Chevy fire truck, looks as important as it did in its heyday. With a six-cylinder 207 engine, it strolls smoothly down the road, although Workman prefers to transport the truck to events in a special trailer.

The 80-year-old truck did not fight fires in Decatur, but Workman wanted to show his appreciation to his and his father’s co-workers.

“The Decatur Fire Department had been pretty good to me over my 25-year career,” Workman said. “So to kind of honor the department I put the ‘D.F.D.’ on it.”

Workman brought the truck to Decatur’s Fire Station No. 1 recently for a visit. The firefighters were impressed with the old red truck sitting next to a much larger current truck.

“There’s been a lot of progress in 80 years,” said Lt. Gary Gundy.

The fire truck Gundy is required to drive now as a firefighter is considerably different. Updates include enclosed cabins with heat and air conditioning, more equipment and tools, electronic gages, and advanced technology.

“We have a lot more equipment that we carry now that they didn’t have back then,” Gundy said. “This one might do 45 or 50 miles per hour, which ours goes highway speeds now.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although Gundy appreciates the new equipment, he enjoyed a visit from the past.

“It’s cool to see our history and where we’ve come as firefighters,” he said. “It’s a big change, a lot of advancements.”

Fortunately the fires they fought have changed as well. Construction methods and codes were updated because of safety hazards. Nearly 100 years ago, shingles were made of wood, coal was a source of fuel, and fire trucks were slower. According to the firefighters, they respond to more medical calls now than they did back then.

Workman is unaware of the total cost of refurbishing the looks of the old fire truck. “I have a whole stack of bills and I’m afraid to add them up,” he said.

The project took more than two years to complete. “But we are ready now to get it out and about,” he said.

A crowd at a recent Dalton City car show saw the unveiling of the old truck. Workman said he heard positive comments from the spectators.

“It’s not a street rod or anything,” he said. “But it still fits in.”

As a retired firefighter, Workman appreciates the older pieces of equipment, including the squirrel tail hose that wraps around the front of the truck. “They would take that hose and drop it in a pond or a lake,” he said.

Safety for the firefighters was not a priority back in the day. The back of the old truck was open with railings allowing the firefighters to hold on as they travelled to the next fire. Seat belts, airbags, and mechanical brakes weren’t installed. The truck’s interior, in the front and back, was opened up to the Midwestern elements.

“There’s not a lot of room in there,” Workman said. “And if it was raining, you got wet. If it was cold, you froze.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.