Watch now: A peaceful paddle at North Fork of Salt Creek

CLINTON — Within 10 minutes of launching from the North Fork Canoe Access at Clinton Lake, the sounds of humankind drift away.

Your cares seem to drift away, too.

The sounds of cars and trucks driving down the Wapella/Parnell Blacktop are replaced by the squawks of great blue herons, squeaks of wood ducks and the caws of crows.

Around a bend a great egret takes flight and a belted kingfisher on patrol rattles by.

If you’ve only been to the main part of Clinton Lake, with motorboats and water skiers, you are missing the wonders of the quiet side of the Clinton Lake State Recreation Area.

If you are driving from Bloomington, go to the east side of Wapella, via Second Street. At the T intersection, turn left then right and continue along the Wapella/Parnell Road (also County Highway 10) to just before a bridge, were you’ll see a parking lot on the right.

Coming from the south, go through Clinton on Illinois 54 to Birkbeck Road, also called County Highway 21. Follow Birkbeck Road through a few turns until you reach Parnell Road, then turn right and follow the directions above.

The canoe access features a gravel boat ramp with a parking lot and picnic table. Be forewarned: There are no pit toilets. This is also a place to access the North Fork Trail.

Recommended for you…

The paddling experience depends a lot on water levels and the time of year. However, because of the dam that creates Clinton Lake, the North Fork of Salt Creek tends to maintain a decent depth when others, such as the Mackinaw River, are running dry.

Turning right after launching, you float under an old trestle bridge. The creek is not very wide at this point. The tree-lined corridor is often filled with birds. They are more vocal in the spring than now. Watch for turtles resting on logs along the way.

A special treat on a recent trip was a close look at a cute muskrat that was nibbling on something and oblivious to my approach.

After about 20 minutes of easy paddling — your time may vary — the creek widens as you pass through a wetlands and then into a lake setting. The stars of the show here are American lotus plants.

Earlier in the year you can continue south, with careful maneuvering, and explore various coves. However, by late summer the lotus plants have choked off access.

If you manage to arrive while the cream-colored blossoms are in bloom, you won’t mind the interruption to your journey. Even this time of year, it’s fascinating to watch the water bead up on lily pads the size of a medium pizza as you see how far you can paddle.

An assortment of killdeer and other shorebirds take flight as I approach, scolding me for the intrusion.

As turkey vultures circle overhead, I spy a bald eagle soaring above them.

Returning to the put-in/take-out spot, I continue north under the bridge that carries the road over the creek.

The creek is narrower on the north side of the bridge, requiring some maneuvering around deadfall. I was only able to paddle my kayak about 20 minutes before encountering a log that crossed the entire width of the creek from bank to bank.

Depending on how much you float and admire the scenery rather than actually paddling, a journey in this spot can last around two or three hours. But the relaxed feeling lasts longer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0