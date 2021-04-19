Watch now: A woodworking master builds (without plans)

Dugger has used the boats to do his fishing for him. He loops a fishing line to a sturdy string with a hook underneath the boat. “I have to put it down a ways to keep the top from tangling up in it,” he said.

Dugger has made nine boats, many marked with the names of a few of his grandchildren. “I have about 22 great-grandkids, so you know it would be a chore to make one for each one,” he said. “But anything grandpa builds, they like.”

The fascination of making model forms of transportation began for Dugger as a child. Growing up in Indiana in the 1940s, he made airplanes. “I still have two of them,” he said.

The attraction continued into retirement. “Having retired when I did, you sit around home, you get pretty bored,” Dugger said.

Now his projects consist of woodworking projects and carvings, although Dugger admits his eyesight isn’t what it used to be. So he takes his time with each project.

“I’ve kind of neglected it the past two years,” he said. “But I can do that.”