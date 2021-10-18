Watch now: African American Genealogical Society and Museum prepares for future

Donnette Beckett "Together Decatur" Columnist and Food/Drink Reporter “Together Decatur” columnist and food and drink reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Donnette Beckett Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

DECATUR — The African-American Genealogical Society and Museum is an educational resource filled with historical treasures. However, few have had the opportunity to see much of what it has to offer, a problem the museum’s founder and CEO Evelyn Hood is keenly aware of.

“So many people have said, ‘I don’t know all of the stuff that is in here just looking from the outside,'” she said. “You want people to say ‘I want to go in there’.”

Plans to make the building more enticing include an atrium, a reception area and a much needed elevator, accessible from the exterior of the building.

Hood took ownership of the building at 235 W. Eldorado St. nearly three years ago. The board of about 10 members are ready to make changes. They have created a capital fundraiser called “Still I Rise,” designed to make the museum accessible to people with mobility issues. “Because of the steps on the outside and steps on the inside, they can not enjoy the wonderful exhibits that we have,” Hood said.

Recommended for you…

Visitors have traveled from other areas, including Mount Pulaski resident the Rev. Barbara Stroud-Borth, who navigated her way through the museum during a recent visit. With a cane in hand, she slowly climbed the stairs into the building, then up and down to each floor.

“I’m 80 years old and I have a bad knee,” she said. “Right away, she was so concerned about people like me being able to appreciate the place.”

With her daughter nearby, Stroud-Borth managed the stairways utilizing the railings, “very, very carefully,” she said. “It’s a lot of steps, but I was able to do it.”

The tour and the information she learned from her guide were worth the work, she said. “It was excellent,” Stroud-Borth said. “I’ve lived through a lot of that stuff, but so many young people don’t know the stories. That’s why it is so important.”

#TogetherDecatur Do you know a person or of a story that exemplifies the best of Decatur? Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983 or dbeckett@herald-review.com.

The “Still I Rise” funds will be used to add the elevator as well as update the interior of the building. “We want to be attractive to the public,” Hood said.

The amount needed to accomplish the African-American Genealogical Society and Museum’s new image is estimated to be $1 million. An architect has designed the plans for the building. The goal is to have the additions usable for the public by October 2022. Although the museum’s board has started the fundraiser with seed money, they have continued to reach out. “Our heart is in it, but we don’t have lots of money,” Hood said.

Each of the building's floors will focus on various historical eras in the African-American journey. The basement tells the first of their American history with displays featuring the Transatlantic passage, underground railroad, Jim Crow era and other stories. The third floor addresses the Civil Rights era, local African-American history and memorabilia, a genealogy section and a library. The middle floor houses a meeting room, kitchen and offices.

Before the pandemic limited visitors, the museum had a steady flow of visitors. “But I still had the handicap (accessible) problem,” Hood said.

Groups have arrived only to be stopped before they enter. They are unable to get in because of the stairs. “That made me feel bad,” Hood said. “I hate for people to come to see such wonderful work and then they can’t see it.”

Stroud-Borth said she has friends who will not be able to maneuver the stairs of the museum. “But I really hope that more people will go there,” she said. “It is a great review and a learning experience for people that really don’t know enough about the struggles.”

About the fundraiser WHAT: The Still I Rise Building Fund Campaign is generating resources to improve access to the African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society of Illinois in Decatur. TO HELP: Visit african-americancultural.org

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.