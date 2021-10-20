Watch now: After an unprecedented year, Decatur parks officials take stock of season

DECATUR — Ever since the first COVID stay-at-home order was issued, the Decatur Park District has had to navigate through various restrictions and mandates placed during the pandemic while still offering programs and spaces.

After a turbulent period, park district officials are taking stock of a season like no other.

“It was obviously unexpected, and I don’t think anybody could have been prepared for what the last year and a half brought to us,” said Clay Gerhard, the executive director of the park district. “We pivoted in every way we could as a park district and programming is what we do.”

During that 2020 season, Gerhard said, the park district had to close most facilities like the Decatur Indoor Sports Center and the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheatre while also having to postpone the grand opening of the Splash Cove Water Park until this past summer.

Though they were not able to hire on the additional 400 seasonal employees they usually have each summer, Gerhard said, they did accept a small percentage of summer staff in 2020 and reallocated some of their full time staff to manage different positions like running lawnmowers or operating cash registers.

“We tried to be good citizens and a responsible local by listening to the guidance we’re provided by the state,” Gerhard said. “That being said it drastically affected us and our budget but thankfully our former chief financial officer had the foresight to go ahead and put aside a little rainy day fund which is what really got us through.”

'It brought us back to life'

Gerhard said they had about $4 million to help keep their full-time staff on and pay for any expenses that came up during that time like increasing their waste removal budget to accommodate the increase of foot traffic throughout their facilities and parks.

Going into this past summer, Gerhard said they still had to be careful about which events they were going to host but they still saw over 40,000 visitors at the amphitheater this season and over 50,000 visitors in the waterpark’s first year.

“Honestly the biggest thing for me was the first day back. We had Tracy Byrd that night and for me and the entire team it wasn’t about the music that night, it was about watching people getting back to doing something they enjoyed before the pandemic,” said Mike Wilcott, the manager at the amphitheater. “It brought us back to life and made things somewhat normal again.”

The biggest challenge for them was having to wait midway into May to know what the restrictions were going to be placed and having to leave certain jobs that would normally be done in advance alone until they could move forward with their events, Wilcott said.

Overall, Wilcott said the amphitheater saw overall growth this season in comparison to their first season opening in 2019 and the shows they cancelled in 2020 were almost all put back on this year with the exception of a few artists having scheduling conflicts and others raising their price.

"In our community, we have a lot of great things to go enjoy, a lot of great places to go enjoy and a lot of great people to go enjoy,” Wilcott said. “Get out there experience life as you feel comfortable with the moment and do it safely but when things are back to normal, don’t forget to continue to do so.”

'Room to improve it next year'

Ken Frye, director of Scovill Zoo, said he was happy that they were even able to have a season during 2020 with about 40,000 visitors and this year they are already seeing close to 60,000 visitors as they continue to host their Boo at the Zoo event series through the end of October.

“I feel like it was a good season but it wasn’t a great season and I think we have room to improve it next year,” Frye said. “Hopefully people will get more comfortable and want to come back and be in the zoo area with their kids again.”

This year they have been able to operate the train again by places screen between each seat and open up their indoor facilities which include the gift shop and aquarium, Frye said.

Frye said they also took away the option for visitors to register ahead of time because capacity restrictions were lifted but they will bring it back for Boo at the Zoo after people mentioned the ease of access and being able to experience the zoo without having hundreds of visitors there at the same time.

Rebecca Murphy from Galesburg said her family loves to experience what the park district has to offer and she felt like it gave them a sense of normalcy with being able to still go outside and feel normal during the pandemic.

“I feel like in the beginning the pandemic really it affected our general wellbeing with everybody keeping apart from everyone,” Murphy said. “Once we pass that, we did everything we could do outside and with our family just to keep it together.”

Murphy said they plan to visit the zoo sometime soon before Boo at the Zoo closes out the season and she hopes to continue the tradition with her children for years to come.

Brain Hawthorne is Mount Zion and walks the path along Decatur Lake in Nelson Park. He credits the park district.

“I feel like this year they made an effort to get some stuff going,” he said. “They should keep doing what they’re doing and try to get more stuff going on around the lake because I think this is a hidden gem and they need to capitalize on it.”

